How are material costs affecting renovation projects?

MASON CITY, Iowa - Spring officially begins on Sunday, and with that, may come 'Spring Cleaning' or new at-home projects. But with supply chain issues we've experienced in virtually every industry over the past year or so, could your renovation plans be altered?
While many companies have seen a big boom in business over the last couple of years due to the pandemic, they've also dealt with price increases on materials and supply chain issues.
Midwest Construction's Bobby Baker says they're no exception to these issues.
"It's definitely been a challenge, but we continue to do our research, homework, communicate and be very professional."
Fortunately, he notes that supply chains are stabilizing. For customers, though, they try to keep any cost that's passed down to the customer to a minimum.
"We really try not to pass those on to the customer, but we're getting hit by manufacturers, labor, a small percentage...it does get passed down."
Midwest Construction is one of the vendors at this year's North Iowa Home & Garden Show, which runs from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. General admission is $5, with kids 12 and under free.