Historic Mason City apartment building destroyed by fire

MASON CITY, Iowa - One of Mason City historic downtown structures has been destroyed by fire.
Residents were evacuated from a Mason City apartment complex due to a fire Monday afternoon and the fire burned for hours, destroying the structure and leaving many residents without a home. Police said there have been no injuries reported.
The fire started just after 2 pm and firefighters remained on the scene for hours. Smoke could be seen coming from multiple areas on the north side of The Kirk Apartments at 206 N. Federal Ave. when the fire began before the building was overtook by flames.
First responders from Mason City Fire and the Mason City Police Department are on the scene. Dozens of onlookers remained on the scene Monday night as firefighters battled the blaze.
The structure has been around for more than 120 years, and there is no word on any injuries.