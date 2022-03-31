High-speed chase reaches 114mph in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IOWA- A man is behind bars after a high-speed chase reached 114mph.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a deputy tried to pull a vehicle over on Wednesday night at around 9:40pm. The car was being driven by Daron Vann, 30, of Cedar Rapids. Officials say when the deputy got close to the vehicle, Vann took off, reaching speeds of up to 114mph.
He drove North on I-35 through Cerro Gordo County and into Worth County. That's when Worth County deputies deployed stop sticks.
Eventually the vehicle was disabled on Finch Ave. where Vann and a passenger were taken into custody. The passenger was released with no charges.
Vann is charged with eluding, OWI first offense, possession of marijuana, and no driver's license.
Cerro Gordo County deputies were assisted by Worth County Sheriff's Office, Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, and Iowa State Patrol.