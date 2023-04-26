Here's how you can help those who lost everything in Mason City apartment fire

MASON CITY, Iowa - Are you looking to help those impacted by a fire that displaced dozens of people in downtown Mason City?
The United Way of North Central Iowa is partnering with community agencies to provide assistance to those who lost everything in Monday’s fire at the Kirk Apartments.
A day after a fire displaced dozens and destroyed Mason City's historic Kirk Apartments, the structure is still smoldering.
- Donations for hygiene, clothes, blankets, and gift cards can be donated at the Salvation Army in Mason City. The Salvation Army building is located at 747 Village Green Drive just east of Menards. Donation times are from 10:00 a.m. -3 p.m. Salvation Army Phone: 641-424-4031
- Large Item donations of furniture, kitchenware, beds, etc. can be donated to the United Way of North Central Iowa located at 2911 4th Street SE, Mason City, located on the south side of the highway between Mason City Highschool and NIACC. Donations times are 8-4 p.m. Monday -Thursday. Please call ahead at 641-423-1774 because of limited staffing.
Monetary Donations can be sent to United Way of North Central Iowa at P.O. Box 1465 to be added to the Kirk Apartment Crisis Fund. United Way of North Central Iowa will be responsible for raising community funds and working with partner agencies to distribute to Kirk Apartment to fire victims.