Here's how you can help those who lost everything in Mason City apartment fire

MASON CITY, Iowa - Are you looking to help those impacted by a fire that displaced dozens of people in downtown Mason City?

The United Way of North Central Iowa is partnering with community agencies to provide assistance to those who lost everything in Monday’s fire at the Kirk Apartments.

Drone3: The aftermath from the fire at Mason City's historic Kirk Apartments A day after a fire displaced dozens and destroyed Mason City's historic Kirk Apartments, the structure is still smoldering.