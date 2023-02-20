Guilty plea over attempted bow and arrow murder in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over the shooting of a woman with a bow and arrow.
Casey John Larson, 31 of Mason City, was accused of shooting his female victim in the abdomen with a hunting bow and arrow on September 2, 2022, near the 100 block of 1st Street NW. Investigators say Larson then chased after her with a large knife until he was taken down by a bystander. Court documents state Larson was restrained by civilians until Mason City police arrived at the scene.
Larson pleaded guilty Monday to one count of attempted murder. No sentencing date has been set.
Law enforcement says the victim was treated for her wounds at the hospital and then released.