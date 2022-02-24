'Grab and Give' for Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank

MASON CITY, Iowa - Over the course of the pandemic, the problem of hunger has grown and more people are seeking help. An annual event will help stock the shelves at Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, to ensure that no one goes hungry.
22 teams made up of businesses like Young Construction, First Citizens Bank and Fox Auction Company dashed the aisles of Hy-Vee West as part of 'Grab and Give', now in its 10th year. Each team had 5 minutes to grab as many items as possible, while trying to meet a goal of equaling $250, and all without using a calculator. Altogether, this year's event raised over $7,000 for Hawkeye Harvest.
With the pandemic exacerbating the need to help those who need it most, Sarah Tweeten with Cerro Gordo County Farm Bureau, who hosts the event each year, says the generosity of those that participate goes a long way.
"The food bank has experienced an influx in the amount of people needing their services, so we really find it important to continue this event and be able to gather things they're going to be able to use in the future."
"What they have found in the past is around the holidays, they receive a lot of donations. This is their dry spell so to speak, so we try to time this event in this time frame that we do."
Farmers State Bank took home the 'Greatest Grabber Award', whose total bill was $249.88.