Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues an Air
Quality Advisory FOR fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy for All category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota...locations that will continue to
experience conditions in the Red AQI category include Rochester,
Austin, and Winona.

* WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec has
recirculated westward from Wisconsin and Michigan into eastern
Minnesota. The air quality may temporarily improve This afternoon
before another round of smoke arrives Tuesday tonight. Air quality
should improve statewide by midnight Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Goodwill of the Great Plains celebrates 100 years with customers

  • Updated
  • 0
100 Years of Goodwill of the Great Plains

Goodwill of the Great Plains anniversary celebration in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - Goodwill of the Great Plains celebrated 100 years of business with a ceremony at its Mason City location on Tuesday.

The festivities included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a proclamation from Mayor Bill Schickel. Shoppers were treated to food and a drawing for a $25 gift card.

Also on display was the store's job training initiative it makes available to the community.

One customer, Ashley Houser, says she's felt the impact the store has on the city.

"The store definitely gives back. It's nice to see the community come together, not only giving jobs but also providing for the community to shop too. "

The store has also inspired its customers to give back to the community in their own ways as well.

"I came back [to Mason City] to work with Celebrate Recovery at my church," said a shopper named Sandy. "I come [to Goodwill] whenever I can because I can afford it. I actually buy little gifts and give them to my friends."

A spokesperson for goodwill says the organization's ability to give back to the community is the reason it's been able to stay open for a century.

