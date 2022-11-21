GoFundMe for Mason City family that had 4 kids die in fire tops $55K

MASON CITY, Iowa - A GoFundMe for a family that had four kids die in a house fire has raised more than $57,000.

As of Monrday morning, just over $57,000 had been raised to help the family. The goal of the GoFundMe was $50,000.

The Mason City Fire Department says its investigation into the Wednesday morning blaze with the Mason City Police Department and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office is complete. The Department says the fire began with an electrical power strip located on the main floor.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.

John-Mikal McLuer, 12, Odin-Thor McLuer, 10, Drako McLuer, 6, Phenix McLuer, 3, all died in the fire Wednesday morning in the 500 block of N. Washington Avenue. John Michael McLuer, 55, and Ravan-Dawn McLuer, 11, suffered burns and were treated at a hospital.

