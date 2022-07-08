Get out your kayaks: Ribbon cut on Mason City's Winnebago River access point

MASON CITY, Iowa - For those wanting to explore the Winnebago River, a new access point gives an additional drop-in point for kayakers and canoers.
The ribbon was officially cut on a new kayak and canoe access point just off 12th Street NE Thursday afternoon. The project included the removal of a dam to make the river more navigable, along with the addition of a fish ladder, paved parking and landscaping.
Barry Stecker with the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board volunteered to kayak down the new route.
"I thought it was a really good idea because it takes the big safety factor that the dam was and opened it up. Now, you can float the river all the way from one side of town to the other."
He says the access point adds another recreation option for those wanting to explore the Hawkeye State in a different way.
"It's great, you'll see different parts of town. I grew up here, and you'll see different parts of town you've never seen before."