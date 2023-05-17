 Skip to main content
From NIACC to the big leagues: Williamson becomes 1st player from NIACC to pitch in MLB

Reds Rockies Baseball

Cincinnati Reds' starting pitcher Brandon Williamson makes his MLB debut in the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)

 Geneva Heffernan

DENVER - A NIACC alum made his MLB debut on Wednesday night for the Cincinnati Reds.

Brandon Williamson allowed one run on two hits in the Reds' 3-1 win over the Rockies as he became the first player from NIACC to reach the big leagues.

While at NIACC, Williamson won 12 games and is the school's career strikeout leader with 151.

"I went to NIACC with no scholarship," Williamson said in August of 2022. "It was just kind of a chance piece. I owe (former NIACC head coach) Travis Hergert a lot.

"He saw something that could possibly happen and is happening now. It allowed me to work hard and to grow and to be with the right people to help me get me where I am now."

