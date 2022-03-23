Former manager of Mason City restaurant accused of stealing more than $15,000

MASON CITY, Iowa – The former manager of a Mason City restaurant is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars.
Ryan Tyler Alitz, 37 of Mason City, is charged with one count of first-degree theft.
Court documents state Alitz was the general manager of Papa Murphy’s Pizza in Mason City when more than $15,000 was not deposited into the business’ account between July and December 2021. Investigators say bank records show multiple deposits were not made and Alitz was responsible for making them.
A criminal complaint was filed on March 14 and Alitz was arrested on March 16.