For Mason City, it's out with the Mohawks and in with the River Hawks

MASON CITY, Iowa - After four months of not having an official team name, the Mason City School District has a new mascot: the River Hawks.
The name was officially announced by the school board during Monday night's meeting, the name being the most favored found through a survey conducted among students, staff and faculty. The name replaces the Mohawks, which was retired in November after nearly 100 years.
Grant Bohls, the officer-at-large for the High School Student Senate, notes of the process, which started off with over 300 suggestions before ultimately reducing it down to just three: the River Hawks, the Monarchs and the Majors.
"We definitely were taking into mind the history of the Mohawk name and why it is so important to so many people. I think that's reflected in the choice of River Hawk. It is a way to honor the past and move forward."
Despite the change, Bohls says the records as the Mohawks will not be erased, and there will be some sort of formal retirement ceremony for the name.
"We're definitely not trying to erase the past. We're not taking names off of trophies or anything, or deleting the Mohawk history."
The decision, however, has continued to not sit well with some. Becky Krause graduated from Mason City High School in 1972. She feels that the Mohawk name has a dual meaning of not only recognizing Native American history and heritage, but also a sign of strength and pride.
"I went to the meeting at the fairgrounds when the NAGA [Native American Guardian Association] were out there. They were proud that the Mason City High School Mohawks were going to carry on the tradition of using their name, their Indian heritage. They were proud we were going to do this."
The criteria for selecting the new mascot included showcasing strength and power, showing clear visualization, originality and uniqueness, its versatility, and relation to the area.