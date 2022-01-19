For love of the game: Clear Lake 7th-grader takes, makes his shot

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Through Noon Today... .Bitter cold air with northwest winds will cause dangerously cold wind chills for central Iowa through noon today. Another bitter cold night is also forecast tonight into Friday morning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...All of Northern Iowa * WHEN...Until noon today * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, particularly Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional advisories for bitter wind chills will be possible again tonight into early Friday. Please check later forecasts for information and areal coverage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&