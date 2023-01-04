'Flourishing neighborhoods' focus of Mayor Schickel's State of The City address

MASON CITY, Iowa - In Tuesday night's city council meeting, Mason City mayor Bill Schickel delivered his State of The City address.
The mayor says he wants to see what he calls 'flourishing neighborhoods' where residents get to know their neighbors and work with police to keep the city safe.
To highlight the effort, Schickel singled out the neighborhood west of downtown, where the historic YWCA building is being transformed into housing, along with an art space.
The city will continue to focus on blighted properties, according to Mayor Shickel. So far 48 homes have been rehabilitated or demolished. City leaders also want to target vacant commercial properties.
An update was also given on the Hyatt Place Hotel, which is planned for the Southbridge Mall parking lot. Schickel says a USDA loan guarantee has been granted for funding.