Fire officials: 6 with burn-related injuries in Mason City house fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Mason City house fire

Crews responded to a house fire in Mason City in the 500 block of N. Washington Ave. 

MASON CITY, Iowa - Six victims were removed from an early-morning house fire in Mason City.

Fire officials said the fire happened just after 5 a.m. at 509 N. Washington Ave.

The house was fully engulfed in flames with fire showing from the first and second floors.

“Rescue operations by firefighters resulted in multiple victims being removed from the house. MCFD ambulances transported six patients to the hospital with burn related injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.” the fire department said. 

A request for assistance has been made to the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s office.

