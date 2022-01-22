Finding more than shelter, Mason City man shares his success story

Weather Alert

...Light Snow To Impact Northern Iowa... .A fast moving clipper system will bring several inches of light snow to Northern Iowa later today through the early overnight hours. Roads will likely become snow covered and slick later this evening through Sunday morning. Area travelers should plan ahead for potential snow covered roads and slick conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Iowa. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Allow extra time to reach your destination safely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1. &&