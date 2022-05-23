Final teen defendant sentenced for double-stabbing in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A final sentence is handed down for a double-stabbing in Mason City.
David Daniel Gordon, 18 of Belmond, was ordered Monday to spend 10 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and willful injury for an incident on April 1, 2021, where two people were stabbed.
Mason City police say Gordon and two others attacked an adult male and a juvenile male in the area of 15th Street NE and N. Pennsylvania Avenue. Court documents state one victim was stabbed in the back and the other was stabbed in the head.
Dominic Lee Fogarty of Rowan and Jaden Charles Edel of Belmond previously pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury. They were sentenced to five years of supervised probation.
All three defendants were ordered to pay a total of $4,513.87 in damages.