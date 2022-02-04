Fentanyl, large amount of meth found following vehicle pursuit in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - Suspected fentanyl and a large amount of methamphetamine were located following a pursuit early Friday in Mason City.
It began with an attempted traffic stop at 4th St. SW. and S. Taft. Ave. just before 2 a.m. The driver, later identified as Ethan Longie, 28, of Bismarck, N.D., fled and a pursuit began.
The chase went throughout the southwest part of town before it ended at 19th St. and S. Eisenhower Ave.
Longie had an outstanding federal arrest warrant for a probation violation regarding a prior weapons offense. A passenger, Alan Young, 27, of St. Paul, had a valid warrant for first-degree drugs out of Minnesota.
During a search of the vehicle, suspected fentanyl and a large quantity of meth were located. Both are facing charges of intent to deliver meth, while Longie is facing and additional charges for possession of fentanyl, eliding, failing to affix a drug tax stamp and traffic violations.