Federal tax deadline approaches

KIMT NEWS 3–If you still have not yet filed your taxes, midnight on April 18 is the Federal Tax deadline.
Jackson Hewitt's Chief Tax Information Officer, Mark Steber says it's important to properly take care of what he describes as your "single largest financial transaction."
Since it's so close to crunch time, Steber recommends an electronic filing to ensure you're able to meet the deadline and even says selecting an electronic refund would be most convenient versus waiting for the paper check.
Getting in the habit of filing early ensures accuracy in information with ample time left over, and avoids the possibility of information being stolen--thus creating a multitude of issues including filing-penalties.
Steber says the International Revenue Service is in the business of 'getting their money' so if you leave off any important information, not only can you expect to pay back, but you could also lose out on a return.
He tells more on what to do if you need an extension.
“There is an automatic extension under the tax law.” he says. “ You'll either file a paper copy or email one in. A 4868, automatic extension of time to file. And a similar one for your state if you have a state income tax. Now the important thing to know-it's an extension of time to file. That is to mail your paperwork in by October 16.”
Steber also shares tips for detecting a tax scam.
He says, “If they won't sign it, that's the biggest red flag. All professional tax preparers have to sign and put their personal tax identification number on that tax return. If you get any kind of ‘squishy' story on why that's not required for you this time, that's a lie."
Steber's tips for preparing for the next filing date-- do a mid-year to year-end check up to avoid "refund shock" and "balance due trauma." .He also suggests adjusting withholding amounts on your W-4 if you’re looking for a greater tax return.
According to the IRS, 20%-25 % of all Americans wait until the last two weeks before the deadline to prepare their tax returns.
For information on the automatic extension and for the file Form 4868, click here.