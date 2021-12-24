Feasibility study to be conducted for part of Iowa Highway 122 in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you travel Highway 122 frequently, whether going to and from work, the store or out of town, you're probably thinking to yourself that the roadway has seen better days. The City of Mason City is looking to change that.
At Tuesday night's city council meeting, council members approved a contract for WHKS to conduct a feasibility study for a portion of the highway from Lark Avenue to the Cerro Gordo Way/Winnebago Way intersection.
With the highway being not only a fairly busy thoroughfare, but also serving as a key entry point into Mason City, city administrator Aaron Burnett says the project is significant.
"As the pavement nears its end of life, it's very important that we put these plans in place to highlight not only the importance of reconstructing it, but reconstructing it in a more efficient manner."
The city will cover the cost of the study, which is to not exceed $123,340. An initial investigation is expected to be completed by late February, with the study to be presented to Iowa DOT in July.