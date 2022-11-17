Fatal fire in Mason City blamed on power strip

MASON CITY, Iowa – The fire that killed four children and injured two other people is being blamed on an electrical power strip.

The Mason City Fire Department says its investigation into the Wednesday morning blaze with the Mason City Police Department and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office is complete. The Department says the fire began with an electrical power strip located on the main floor.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.

John-Mikal McLuer, 12, Odin-Thor McLuer, 10, Drako McLuer, 6, Phenix McLuer, 3, all died in the fire Wednesday morning in the 500 block of N. Washington Avenue. John Michael McLuer, 55, and Ravan-Dawn McLuer, 11, suffered burns and were treated at a hospital.

A GoFundMe page for the family can be found by clicking here.