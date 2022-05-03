Farmers markets gaining more customer interest

MASON CITY, Iowa - Summer is going to be here before you know it, which means local growers will be hitting the road to bring their goods to customers.
A recent study from Penn State Extension found that vendors generated $100 million in sales each year for Pennsylvania's economy. For the Mason City Farmers Market, they've seen an uptick in customer participation each week over the last couple of years.
Market president and Twisted River Farm owner Steve Strasheim is expecting similar results. He points to shortages at the grocery stores and consumers who want to know where their food comes from as reasons why farmers markets are becoming more popular.
"People were really concerned about nutrient density, and wanted to be healthy the last couple of years. It gave local food a really good time to shine and let people know, 'we have a lot of stuff here in North Iowa, and here's where to find it.' They came out, it was great!"
For his business, Strasheim says sales have been steady and even increased over the winter, thanks to being able to do year-round growing. He has, however, seen a rise in prices on packaging and seeds due to rising inflation.
"With gas prices a little higher than they are, that hurts on the distribution side. But we make it work."
The Mason City Farmers Market officially opens for the season June 4. This year will bring some changes, as it will be set up at Central Park on Saturdays only, and there will be some family-friendly events and activities, including live music.