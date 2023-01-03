Family identifies man who died after he was found in downtown Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A family is looking for answers after a man died after he was found in downtown Clear Lake prior to Christmas.
The family said Mark Monroe, 34, of St. Louis, was a veteran and a truck driver who may have been at several bars between Dec. 17-18. He was located Dec. 18 at around 8 a.m. to the 200 block of 1st Ave. N. after a medical call.
Upon arrival, a male was found lying on the ground but was still breathing. The man was taken to MercyOne where he later died.
“Investigators do not believe foul-play was involved in the death. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective O’Keefe at 641-355-4405,” police said.