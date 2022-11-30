Family, friends say goodbye to four brothers who lost their lives in Mason City home fire

MASON CITY, Iowa -The four brothers who lost their lives in a Mason City home fire are being celebrated and remembered.
A funeral service was held at the Lincoln School Gymnasium at 2:30pm on Wednesday.
"They're in our hearts and they'll never be taken from us," said a family friend who kissed each picture of the boys before speaking to the around 150 mourners gathered in the gym.
The brothers, John-Mikal Jr., Odin-Thor, Drako-Ragnar, and Phenix-Moon all died in a house fire on November 16th. Their father, John-Mikal Sr. and sister, Ravan, made it out alive.
During the service their dad said, "I appreciate you all showing up. Showing your love for Junior, and Odin-Thor and Drako-Ragnar, and you all called him Phenix-Moon but he'll always be my little Imar. I kind of wish they were here today to see all the love that they have but I know that they are in spirit. They're here."
The boy's father also played a song at the podium that he says reminds him of the boys dancing together in happier times. He went on to say he wishes he could have done more to save his kids.
He added, "Remember always practice your fire drilling, not only at school, but at home because if I hadn't procrastinated we'd be talking about a burned house and not four dead kids and my dog."
Some of the boy's friends wrote letters that were read aloud saying, "Rest in Peace", "We love you," and "We're so sorry this happened to you."
Those surviving the boys include their father, sister and mother Angela McLuer.
The children's pet dog, Frodie, was mentioned several times during the service as a "good girl" who also didn't make it out of the fire.
The North Iowa Community Credit Union is taking gifts and donations for Angela McLuer; 640 South Federal, Mason City Iowa.