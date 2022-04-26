 Skip to main content
Explosions reported, campers ablaze Tuesday afternoon in Clear Lake

  • Updated
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Multiple campers caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Clear Lake, and it resulted in $75,000 in damage.

The Clear Lake Fire Department responded to 3301 Willow Creek Ct. at Hidden Lake Campground just after noon after a report of heavy black smoke and three separate explosions.

Firefighters found a fully involved camper trailer, a newly relocated camper partially involved in fire, and a third camper with significant heat damage.

No injuries were reported and no cause has been determined. 

