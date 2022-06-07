ELECTION PRIMER: Polls for Iowa primary open until 8 p.m.

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you're wanting to make your voice heard, polls will officially open in the Hawkeye State.

Polls open at 7 a.m. for the Iowa primary, and will close at 8 p.m. In addition, absentee ballots must be turned in by that time.

With redistricting taking effect this year, Cerro Gordo County auditor Adam Wedmore says there are more positions on the ballot.

"All three of our supervisor seats are up for re-election this year, as well as some other local races and county level offices. We'll have county treasurer, recorder and attorney this year. Also because of redistricting, we'll see some different legislative district races on there this year that we normally don't see during this primary cycle."

Though most primary elections tend to have a lower turnout compared to a Presidential election year, around 8% or so, Wedmore says this year is looking a bit different. Already, his office has seen 3% from those voting absentee, and that could trend up to 10%.

"This year, with having more races on the ballot, more contested races than what we see normally. We're also seeing a little bit higher interest in the primary election. We're seeing voters take advantage of both take advantage of absentee ballots by mail earlier in the season. We're also seeing a lot of voters coming to our office and voting absentee."

Democrats in Iowa vie to challenge GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley Several Iowa Democrats are competing for the chance to challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley in what will likely be an uphill effort to defeat one of the Senate’s longest-serving members. Tuesday's Democratic primary largely centers on a former congresswoman from northeast Iowa, Abby Finkenauer, and a retired Navy vice admiral, Mike Franken. Also running is a physician, Glenn Hurst, who is a city councilman and an official in the Iowa Democratic Party. Regardless of who emerges on top, the Democrat will face strong headwinds going against Grassley. He is seeking an eighth term in an increasingly Republican state.

Before heading to the polls, you must have a valid ID.

If you need help finding your precinct's polling location, as well as more information about this year's election, contact your county auditor's office.