Drug arrest of Mason City woman Friday leads to another drug arrest on Monday

MASON CITY, Iowa – A drug arrest on Friday leads to another one on Monday.
Amanda Staley, 31, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond after she was arrested Friday night in the 400 block of Tiffany Dr.
Court documents state she was found in possession of several baggies of methamphetamine. The drugs were also found on the floorboard near her person and the “total weight of the 4 bags is well over 5 grams,” documents state.
The investigation into Staley led the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office to search a home in the 1000 block of 6th Street W in Mason City on Monday. A search warrant was executed by the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group Tactical Team. RT Harris Jr., 47 of Mason City, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
The Clear Lake Police Department, The Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the Mason City Police Department assisted with this case.