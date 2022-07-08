Drone3: Looking at Mason City's new kayaking adventure Jul 8, 2022 Jul 8, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here's a look from the air of Mason City's new kayak and canoe course just off 12th St. in the Winnebago River. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KIMT News 3 News Man to stand trial for lengthy car chase through Mason City Jan 5, 2022 Cerro Gordo County State patrol: Man's life saved by wearing seatbelt in crash just east of Mason City Updated Dec 2, 2021 Cerro Gordo County Fentanyl, large amount of meth found following vehicle pursuit in Mason City Updated Feb 4, 2022 Cerro Gordo County Mason City man arrested for January robbery Updated Dec 9, 2021 Cerro Gordo County Swindlers continue to hit SE Minnesota Updated Dec 2, 2021 Cerro Gordo County Finkenauer set to run for U.S. Senate Updated Dec 2, 2021 Recommended for you