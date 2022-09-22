DNA matches Mason City man to burglaries in 2022 and 2017

MASON CITY, Iowa - A DNA match has resulted in felony burglary charges against a Mason City man.
Jesse Rafael, 27, is facing charges of first- and third-degree burglary in connection to a case earlier this year and one from 2017.
In May, authorities said Rafael broke into a home and assaulted a man and blood was left at the scene in the 300 block of W. State St.
His DNA also matched a burglary from 2017 in the 1500 block of Meadowbrook Dr. where a man broke into a garage through a window and stole tools and a Trek bike. The blood left on the window was a match to Rafael.