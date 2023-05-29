Devastation Again: Mason City's Mystic Lanes destroyed after fire

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City's only bowling alley was reduced to rubble after a fire ravaged the building Sunday night into Monday.

Mystic Lanes, on the city's east side just off Highway 122, was destroyed following the blaze.

It is the second major fire in Mason City in a matter of weeks. The Kirk Apartments were destroyed by fire and displaced dozens last month.

Mason City previously had two bowling alleys before the Rose Bowl burned down in 2014.