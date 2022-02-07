Court documents detail fatal shootout that left 2 from Mason City arrested

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - Court documents detail a shootout involving people from Mason City that left one man dead and another clinging to life.
Brandon Mitchell, of Mason City, is facing charges of attempted murder, a felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He’s being held on $100,000 bond.
Daniel Judon, of Mason City, is facing a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and is being held on $25,000 bond.
Surveillance video near the intersection of 22nd St. and College St. showed subjects approaching an SUV to speak to the occupants early Sunday morning. Shortly after, the first of two subjects backed up from the vehicle and began shooting at two people.
A passenger in the vehicle got out and began firing at two subjects.
“The two subjects, who were initially outside, then begin to run Westbound through the G Lot parking lot. The one subject of those two, who didn't shoot, was shot in the chest sometime during the exchange of gunfire. His gunshot injuries caused him to fall to the ground and lay down in the open in the middle of the parking lot,” documents state.
Police said Mitchell then ran more than a block toward the defenseless subject and fired more shots at him.
“Other citizens were near where the defenseless subject on the ground was at, and others were in the backdrop of where the defendant was shooting into,” documents state.