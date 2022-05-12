Court docs: Mason City shooting suspect fired six shots at an adult with a child nearby

MASON CITY, Iowa - More details have emerged regarding a shooting in Mason City that led to authorities swarming a house Wednesday afternoon.
Kalab VanScyoc, 27, was arrested Wednesday in the 100 block of 8th St. SW. that stemmed from a shooting the night before.
According to court documents, VanScyoc rode a bike at two adults and a child before firing six shots at one of the adults while he was in the roadway.
The victim suffered a minor injury to his leg.
Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, a search warrant was executed for a house in the 100 block of 8th St. SW. This led to a nearly three-hour standoff, where commands were issued through a loudspeaker, tear gas canisters were administered in the house, and traffic was re-routed around the area.
VanScyoc was discovered by an officer in the attic of the house around 6 p.m., and taken into custody.