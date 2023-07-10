Court docs: Mason City man stabbed in neck, back during incident on north end

MASON CITY, Iowa - Court documents detail what happened prior to a stabbing Friday on Mason City’s north end.

Elgin Richmond, 43, was arrested after the incident in the 1300 block of N. Federal Ave.

An argument between the two men led to a physical altercation involving weapons. Richmond rushed at the victim with a knife and the victim “had to defend himself with a crowbar” while he was being punched in the face. The victim was stabbed in the neck and the middle of the back,” documents state.

There is no update on the victim’s condition.