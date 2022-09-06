Court docs: Mason City man shot woman with hunting bow and arrow before chasing her with knife

MASON CITY, Iowa - Court documents detail the moments a woman was shot with a bow and arrow and what happened shortly after.

Casey Larson is in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on an attempted murder charge after the incident Friday night in the 100 block of 1st St. NW.

Documents state Larson shot the female in the abdomen with a hunting bow and arrow “with the intent to cause death to the victim.”

Larson then chased the victim with a large knife until he was taken down by a bystander. Larson was restrained when police arrived on the scene.

The victim in the case has been released from the hospital.

“The defendant stated to officers that his intent was to cause death to the victim,” the documents state.