Court docs: Mason City man charged with murder started fire in attempt to conceal crime

  • Updated
Dominique Degner

Dominique Degner/Cerro Gordo Co. Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa - Court documents detail that a Mason City man charged with first-degree murder attacked his victim prior to starting a residence on fire in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Dominick Degner 28, is being held on $1M bond in connection to the death of Tonette Wolfe, 24.

Her body was found in a home in the 100 block of N. Tennessee Ave. on September 7 after firefighters extinguished a blaze there.

Court documents state Degner caused fatal injuries, including blunt force trauma, a broken rib, a punctured lung and a partially broken bone prior to starting the fire.

“The defendant then, with gasoline, set fire to the victim’s body and residence in the attempt to conceal the crime,” documents state.

