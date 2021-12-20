Court docs: Mason City man charged with murder started fire in attempt to conceal crime

MASON CITY, Iowa - Court documents detail that a Mason City man charged with first-degree murder attacked his victim prior to starting a residence on fire in an attempt to conceal the crime.
Dominick Degner 28, is being held on $1M bond in connection to the death of Tonette Wolfe, 24.
Her body was found in a home in the 100 block of N. Tennessee Ave. on September 7 after firefighters extinguished a blaze there.
Court documents state Degner caused fatal injuries, including blunt force trauma, a broken rib, a punctured lung and a partially broken bone prior to starting the fire.
“The defendant then, with gasoline, set fire to the victim’s body and residence in the attempt to conceal the crime,” documents state.