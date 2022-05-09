 Skip to main content
Court docs: Loaded handguns, meth found prior to lengthy Mason City standoff

  • Updated
  • 0
Cody Dakin and Michael Dalluge

Cody Dakin (left) and Michael Dalluge

MASON CITY, Iowa - Prior to a lengthy standoff Friday in a Mason City neighborhood, the driver and a passenger in a vehicle fled from authorities each had loaded handguns.

Court documents filed in the arrest of Cody Dakin and Michael Dalluge indicate what happened prior to the standoff that resulted in the arrest of Dakin hours after Dalluge was taken into custody.

Dalluge was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed into a tree prior to Dakin barricading himself in a house in the 200 block of 1st St. NW.

Dalluge was seen leaving the scene with a black backpack and was arrested a block north of the crash.

The backpack was later located and a loaded handgun, methamphetamine, scales and baggies were found.

Dalluge is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. Dakin, who was in possession of a stolen handgun, is being held on $50,000 bond.

