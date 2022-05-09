Court docs: Loaded handgun, meth found prior to lengthy Mason City standoff

MASON CITY, Iowa - Prior to a lengthy standoff Friday in a Mason City neighborhood, a passenger in a vehicle fled from authorities and a loaded handgun was found.

Court documents filed in the arrest of Michael Dalluge indicate what happened prior to the standoff that resulted in the arrest of Cody Dakin.

Dalluge was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed into a tree prior to Dakin barricading himself in a house in the 200 block of 1st St. NW.

Dalluge was seen leaving the scene with a black backpack and was arrested a block north of the crash.

Lengthy standoff in Mason City neighborhood ends with two men arrested Police forced their way into the home and used pepper spray. They say that led to the second suspect giving up and being taken into custody.

The backpack was later located and a loaded handgun, methamphetamine, scales and baggies were found.

Dalluge is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. Dakin, whose court documents were unavailable Monday morning, is being held on $50,000 bond.