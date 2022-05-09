 Skip to main content
Court docs: Loaded handgun, meth found prior to lengthy Mason City standoff

  • Updated
  • 0
Cody Dakin and Michael Dalluge

Cody Dakin (left) and Michael Dalluge

MASON CITY, Iowa - Prior to a lengthy standoff Friday in a Mason City neighborhood, a passenger in a vehicle fled from authorities and a loaded handgun was found.

Court documents filed in the arrest of Michael Dalluge indicate what happened prior to the standoff that resulted in the arrest of Cody Dakin.

Dalluge was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed into a tree prior to Dakin barricading himself in a house in the 200 block of 1st St. NW.

Dalluge was seen leaving the scene with a black backpack and was arrested a block north of the crash.

The backpack was later located and a loaded handgun, methamphetamine, scales and baggies were found.

Dalluge is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. Dakin, whose court documents were unavailable Monday morning, is being held on $50,000 bond.

