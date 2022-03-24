Court docs: Intoxicated man threatens to kill, rape officers and family after arrest in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A man initially arrested for public intoxication found himself in more trouble after he allegedly repeatedly told law enforcement he would kill them.
Burton Stove, 46, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, is facing charges of first-degree harassment and public intoxication after he was arrested early Thursday at Kwik Star in Clear Lake.
Authorities said he had a blood-alcohol level of .204.
“The defendant said to two officers that he would find where they live with their families then rape and kill them and officers,” court documents state. “While being transported, the defendant stated he would find a gun and come and kill an officer. During the prebook at the Cerro Gordo County Jail, the defendant threatened a correctional officer saying he would find and kill the officer and their family.”