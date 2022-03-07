Court docs: 2 from Mason City arrested after being caught in attempted burglary in Worth Co.

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Two Mason City men were arrested in Worth County on Friday for attempted burglary after a property owner saw people on video trying to break into a building.
Brandon Smith, 40, and Joshua Sellers, 38, are each facing charges of attempted burglary, possession of burglar tools and trespassing.
Authorities said it happened in the 400 block of 348th St. just west of Fertile when the two men tried to break in just before 11 p.m.
A backpack was found in some trees and blades, tin slips and other items used to cut off converters or locks were located.