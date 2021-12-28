Community Kitchen of North Iowa names new executive director

MASON CITY, Iowa - Recently, longtime Community Kitchen of North Iowa executive director Amanda Ragan announced she was retiring after 25 years at the helm. Now, her successor has been chosen.
Karen Handeland is no stranger to the Kitchen, as she's been a volunteer for the last six months, primarily during their evening meal service, and fell in love with it. She notes that the Kitchen plays a pivotal role in the fight to end hunger in North Iowa.
"It's just as simple as we are feeding the hungry. That comes in all shapes and sizes, and if you don't see it, you're not aware of the need."
The Coulter native credits Ragan, the volunteers, and the people who the Kitchen serves weekly for building such a strong program, and is looking forward to continue that mission.
"This really is a community based program. I'm honoring to take the baton from Amanda, and continuing to do good things here in Mason City."
As for any changes, Handeland says there won't be anything major, though she is hoping to grow the Kitchen's volunteer base, and encourages anyone who may not be familiar to volunteer.