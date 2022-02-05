Clear Lake's Surf Ballroom hosts night two of Winter Dance Party

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It's been two years since concert-goers packed the Surf Ballroom for the Winter Dance Party. Now, everyone's getting in the spirit for the days of rock and roll!
Throughout the day on Friday, folks toured the fabled music venue, looking at the artifacts from Buddy Holly, Richie Valens, and J.P. Richardson, as well as the history made inside the walls, including the pictures and donated guitars from musicians that have made stops at the Surf over the years. Friday night's show featured The Whiteside Walls, The Killer Vees, Albert Lee, Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, and Edan Everly.
Surf President Jeff Nicholas has been a long time supporter of the ballroom.
"As we all get older, we need to start backfilling with younger people, and you don't really have to promote this event or this music, you just have to present it. Once its presented, you fall in love with the music and the event and the venue, and it just flows."
After a year off, Nicholas is excited to welcome everyone back to a venue that is world renowned.
"The friendships and the relationships and the music and the people that come back year after year, make this thing worthwhile."
Saturday night's finale features a star studded lineup of Los Lobos, Holy Rocka Rollaz, The Fireballs, Austin Allsup and Jason D. Williams.