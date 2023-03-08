Clear Lake teen arrested for drug and gun violations

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake teen is facing drug and gun charges after a Tuesday search.
Kyan Chandler Muth, 18, is accused of a controlled substance violation, illegal possession of a dangerous weapon, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
Law enforcement says it executed a search warrant at Muth’s home and found him in possession of 10 THC vapor cartridges, a rifle, and drug paraphernalia. Investigators say Muth admitted to being a regular drug user and selling the THC cartridges for profit.
THC is the primary psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.