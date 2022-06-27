Clear Lake police say missing 79-year-old man has been found

UPDATE: The Clear Lake Police Department posted the following message on Facebook Monday afternoon.
"Mr. Wilcke has been located safe and sound. His family has been contacted. Thank you to everyone who helped us find Roger."
Previous story below
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The Clear Lake Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 79-year-old man.
Police said Roger Wilcke left his residence Sunday and has not returned home.
He is described as 6-foot, 150 pounds with gray hair.
"He was last seen wearing light colored jeans and a plaid button up shirt. Wilcke is possibly driving a Black Chrysler Town & Country with Iowa plate JQC719. Wilcke has an early case of dementia and may be lost," police said.
If you have any information please call the Clear Lake Police Department at 641-357-2186