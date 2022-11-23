Clear Lake nurse pleads guilty to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A nurse from Clear Lake has pleaded guilty to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients.
Ryan Thornton, 27, was convicted this week of acquiring fentanyl by misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge.
“In a plea agreement, Thornton admitted that he diverted liquid fentanyl, that was supposed to be dispensed to patients, for his own personal use by removing fentanyl from the patients’ IV pumps with a syringe,” authorities said.
Thornton faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison, a $250K fine and one year of supervised release.