Clear Lake man arrested for trying to kill two people

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A man accused of trying to run over two people on a motorcycle is facing attempted murder charges.
Chad Ronald Gustin, 43 of Clear Lake, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Monday afternoon and is being held without bail.
Law enforcement says Gustin attacked a woman in Clear Lake around 1 am on Saturday in the 200 block of 7th Avenue South. Court documents state Gustin choked the woman, punched her in the face, and threatened to kill her. Investigators say Gustin then saw the woman Sunday night riding on the back of a motorcycle on North 8th Street in Clear Lake. Court documents state Gustin ran a red light in his pickup truck and tried to crash into the motorcycle twice as the cycle tried to make it to the Clear Lake Police Department.
Law enforcement says Gustin made contact with the motorcycle but the rider managed to avoid most of the impact.
Gustin is facing two counts of attempted murder, one count of domestic abuse assault, and two counts of contempt for violating a protective order.