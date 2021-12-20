Clear Lake man arrested for felony kidnapping after alleged incident late Sunday night

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A 31-year-old Clear Lake man is facing charges of felony kidnapping after an incident late Sunday night that spanned multiple counties.
Thyago Miranda was arrested following an incident that began just before midnight when he allegedly forced a woman into his vehicle after slamming her against the passenger side of the car.
Police said Miranda moved the victim from Cerro Gordo County against her will to “secretly confine her from any assistance.”
The victim did not know her location other than that she was north of Manly in Worth County.
The victim, who was then outside, didn’t see any residences nearby when she was then outside in freezing temperatures.
He's also facing a domestic abuse charge.