Clear Lake Hy-Vee store construction on hold

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Driving by the Emerald Edge development on the east side of town, you may notice dirt being moved on the site that is being divided into several commercial lots. But the anchor tenant of the development will not be built just yet.
Due to rising inflation and construction costs, Hy-Vee announced they are pausing several store construction projects, including the larger grocery and smaller convenience stores. Per a development agreement with the city, dirt work and grading will be proceed.
KIMT has reached out to Hy-Vee to see if there are plans to restart the project in the near future. So far, we have not yet heard back from them, and will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.