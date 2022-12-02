 Skip to main content
Clear Lake getting more than $4.3M for Surf District project

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Clear  Lake has been awarded $4,370,000 toward its Surf District project, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday.

The money will assist in the expansion and relocation of Clear Lake’s Music Enrichment Center to allow for improved performances and educational experiences; gateway and streetscape enhancements around and on Buddy Holly Place; and waterfront connections from the Surf Ballroom to the lakeshore.

This award represents 40 percent of $35.2 million in public and private investment in the Clear Lake Surf District. 

The money is part of Destination Iowa funding for quality of life and tourism.   

