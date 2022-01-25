Clear Lake Chamber talks 2021 success stories and what's to come

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - 2021 was a year of progress for Clear Lake.
At Tuesday's annual Chamber of Commerce meeting, held inside the soon to open Wellness Center, members and other partners gathered to share all of the progress in town, including the wellness center itself, the Courtway Park and Emerald Edge developments, the completion of the Fairfield Inn & Suites, and Clear Lake being named a top tourism destination and winning numerous tourism awards during the Iowa Tourism conference. In addition, awards were also given out to those who made a difference in the community, including for Business of the Year, which went to Kingland.
Despite a major health crisis, Chamber President and CEO Stacy Doughan is proud the community has been able to thrive during a difficult time.
"I think it's incredible that Clear Lake was able to persevere, not only through the pandemic, not only survive, but thrive. We have so much happening all over town, it really is a testament to what happens when people come together and do what's right for their community.
"We embraced the mantra, 'Together We Rise.' I think all of the success of Clear Lake speaks to the fact that people want to come together, they want to solve problems, and they want to move our community forward."
Also shared were the city's digital marketing efforts; their YouTube view count is up significantly, and social media followers are up 13%.