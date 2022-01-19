 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Across Much of Iowa Tonight into
Thursday Morning...

.Bitter cold air with northwest winds will cause hazardous to
dangerously cold wind chills for much of the state tonight into
Thursday morning. An additional bitter cold night is also forecast
into Friday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,
particularly Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...On Friday morning, wind chills will be
similar or worse than Thursday morning with additional Wind
Chill Advisories or even Wind Chill Warnings possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Clear Lake basketball player earns recognition for shot

  • Updated
  • 0

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Clear Lake Middle School student is getting some well deserved praise due to his performance in a basketball matchup this week.

7th grader Zaden Brooking is only 4'5" and has Type 1 diabetes, but it doesn't let him affect his game. While he's played some smaller recreation league sports, it's his rookie year on the school team.

"The first few games I felt like I wasn't going to do good at all, but here we are!"

The wing for the Clear Lake Lions has seen the team grow in the win column this season. During their game against Iowa Falls Tuesday night, his coach initialized 'Plan Z.' With the crowd on his side, he was lining up for his shot. Though he missed the first time, he was given another chance, and was successful.

"I got passed the ball, then I shot it up. Next thing I knew, people were screaming at me."

Both teams and the crowd erupted in cheers. Zaden even received a lift onto the shoulders of a teammate, and was overwhelmed with joy.

No matter the challenge, he encourages those that may feel reluctant to try a sport to simply just do it.

"It's ok if you miss. You'll get better at practice."

Zaden's story has already been shared on the 'Clear Lakers' Facebook page, and has already received over 800 likes.

Zaden plans to continue playing basketball next year and into high school.

Clear Lake basketball player has got game, meet Zaden Brooking

Recommended for you