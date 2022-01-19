Clear Lake basketball player earns recognition for shot

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Clear Lake Middle School student is getting some well deserved praise due to his performance in a basketball matchup this week.
7th grader Zaden Brooking is only 4'5" and has Type 1 diabetes, but it doesn't let him affect his game. While he's played some smaller recreation league sports, it's his rookie year on the school team.
"The first few games I felt like I wasn't going to do good at all, but here we are!"
The wing for the Clear Lake Lions has seen the team grow in the win column this season. During their game against Iowa Falls Tuesday night, his coach initialized 'Plan Z.' With the crowd on his side, he was lining up for his shot. Though he missed the first time, he was given another chance, and was successful.
"I got passed the ball, then I shot it up. Next thing I knew, people were screaming at me."
Both teams and the crowd erupted in cheers. Zaden even received a lift onto the shoulders of a teammate, and was overwhelmed with joy.
No matter the challenge, he encourages those that may feel reluctant to try a sport to simply just do it.
"It's ok if you miss. You'll get better at practice."
Zaden's story has already been shared on the 'Clear Lakers' Facebook page, and has already received over 800 likes.
Zaden plans to continue playing basketball next year and into high school.